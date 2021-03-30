Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) Receives GBX 277.75 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 277.75 ($3.63).

Several equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). Insiders bought 4,778 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,124 in the last quarter.

LON:TSCO traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 229.90 ($3.00). 13,053,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,215,215. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a twelve month high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.94 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were issued a dividend of GBX 50.93 ($0.67) per share. This is a positive change from Tesco’s previous dividend of $3.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 15th. Tesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.81%.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

