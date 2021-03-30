Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by CastleArk Alternatives LLC

CastleArk Alternatives LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 66.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.0% of CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CastleArk Alternatives LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 267.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,275,624,000 after buying an additional 2,420,573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.99, for a total transaction of $3,405,224.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,763,296.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $833.75, for a total value of $8,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,654 shares in the company, valued at $49,736,522.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,163 shares of company stock worth $56,314,322. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA stock traded up $6.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $617.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,086,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,573,105. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $707.16 and a 200 day moving average of $610.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,241.00, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

