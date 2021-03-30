Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXRH. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a buy rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.35.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

TXRH stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.53. Texas Roadhouse has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $99.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 121.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.05 million. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $175,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 12,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $996,693.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,024.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 126,525 shares of company stock worth $11,784,340. 6.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,676,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,934,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 514 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.