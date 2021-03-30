Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.91.

Several research firms recently commented on TXT. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get Textron alerts:

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,811,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,146 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,141,388 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,163,000 after acquiring an additional 579,819 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,887,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $91,205,000 after acquiring an additional 501,537 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Textron by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,596,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,628,000 after acquiring an additional 410,857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Textron has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $57.04.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Textron will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.