The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Price Target Cut to $119.00

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on The Allstate in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.21.

The Allstate stock opened at $116.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.07 and a 200-day moving average of $102.77. The Allstate has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $117.80.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Allstate will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its position in The Allstate by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 22,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

