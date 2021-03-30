The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $43.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Shares of BK stock opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $31.24 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.39.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,396,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,657,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18,639,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $791,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,714,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,981,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,697,000 after purchasing an additional 208,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

