The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Upgraded to Buy by Investec

Investec upgraded shares of The Bidvest Group (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Renaissance Capital cut shares of The Bidvest Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get The Bidvest Group alerts:

Shares of BDVSY stock opened at $22.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.47. The Bidvest Group has a one year low of $14.18 and a one year high of $24.70.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bidvest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bidvest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.