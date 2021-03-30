The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $5,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after acquiring an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after purchasing an additional 131,399 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 34.8% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 494,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,060,000 after purchasing an additional 127,684 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 6,167.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 458,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 451,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after purchasing an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

SAM stock opened at $1,166.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,100.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $988.28. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $346.70 and a 12 month high of $1,236.57. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.29 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAM. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price target for the company. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The Boston Beer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,045.46.

In related news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $991.14, for a total transaction of $259,678.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

