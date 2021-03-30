The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates Buy Rating for SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $112.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on SWTX. Zacks Investment Research cut SpringWorks Therapeutics from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $101.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.67.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $65.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.33 and a 52 week high of $96.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.63 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Badreddin Edris sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.07, for a total value of $2,690,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $787,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,271,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,301 shares of company stock valued at $8,213,281. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 155,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,312,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

