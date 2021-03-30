The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Paul Gilbert Sells 204,442 Shares of Stock

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) insider Paul Gilbert sold 204,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 252 ($3.29), for a total value of £515,193.84 ($673,104.05).

GYM stock traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 253 ($3.31). 116,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,579. The Gym Group plc has a one year low of GBX 110.60 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 275 ($3.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £419.91 million and a PE ratio of -11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 245.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 199.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on GYM. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($3.33) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Gym Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 265 ($3.46) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 308 ($4.02) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 273 ($3.57).

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 175 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

