The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,000,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after acquiring an additional 250,601 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 73.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,103,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,723 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,899,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,865,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,760,000 after acquiring an additional 633,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,846,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,150,000 after acquiring an additional 301,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

HAIN opened at $44.65 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its 200-day moving average is $38.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 171.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $528.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAIN. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist raised their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.85.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

