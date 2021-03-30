The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Beaton Management Co. Inc.

Beaton Management Co. Inc. cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,820 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.9% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in The Home Depot by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Home Depot by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,142,046 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,631,450,000 after buying an additional 1,011,984 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,497,550,000 after purchasing an additional 991,241 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 894,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $237,525,000 after purchasing an additional 540,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 945,623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $251,176,000 after purchasing an additional 506,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim raised shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

Shares of HD stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $301.37. 113,301 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,730,220. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $324.46 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.00 and a twelve month high of $305.55.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

