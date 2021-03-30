The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.75 Million Position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,225 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,778 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,160,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,256,000 after buying an additional 305,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,265,885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,736,000 after buying an additional 21,955 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,112,753 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,534,000 after purchasing an additional 272,327 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 637,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancorpSouth Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of BXS opened at $32.24 on Tuesday. BancorpSouth Bank has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $35.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $255.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.28%.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

