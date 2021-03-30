The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $4.86 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,306 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.12% of Hexcel worth $4,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HXL. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Hexcel by 496.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

NYSE HXL opened at $55.77 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.47 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

