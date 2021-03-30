The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $5.01 Million Stake in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $5,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. 3.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RKT. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE RKT opened at $23.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

