The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Lowers Stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.18% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,099 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter valued at about $414,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 261.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,608,000 after acquiring an additional 22,762 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRL. Truist lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $168.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.85. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.32 and a 52-week high of $175.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.88 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

