The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 190,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LESL. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $247,559,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,834,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $27,879,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $21,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth $20,569,000.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Leslie’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 90,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.95, for a total value of $2,541,074.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of LESL stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $32.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.02.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

