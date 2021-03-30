The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Reduces Stock Holdings in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 108,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 58.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 53.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on QGEN. TheStreet raised QIAGEN from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.17.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $48.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. QIAGEN has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.16. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.41.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $571.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.85 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

