The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Brookfield Asset Management Inc.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Progressive by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 332,721 shares in the company, valued at $30,410,699.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,618 shares of company stock worth $2,202,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Progressive stock opened at $96.20 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $70.72 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.96.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.43.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

