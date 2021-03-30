The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Stock Position Decreased by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841,183 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 220,928 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,174,322 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 64,624 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 55,537 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC grew its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 25,840 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWZ opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $9.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 22nd will be given a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 19th.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

