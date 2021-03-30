The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives $182.65 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-four analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $182.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $4,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock worth $251,173,842 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $185.53. 5,857,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,933,871. The company has a market cap of $336.79 billion, a PE ratio of -116.68, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.55 and a 200-day moving average of $159.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

