Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,265 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 58,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,258,000 after buying an additional 35,406 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,892,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 389,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,596,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 75,757.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 75,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,333,000 after purchasing an additional 75,757 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.45.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $2.98 on Tuesday, hitting $455.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,822. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $270.40 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $463.70 and a 200 day moving average of $469.68. The company has a market cap of $179.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

