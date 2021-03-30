Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Stake Increased by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 153.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,406 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $27,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.45.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded down $4.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $453.99. The company had a trading volume of 13,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $463.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $469.68. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $270.40 and a 12 month high of $532.57. The firm has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.42%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

