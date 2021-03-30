Theta Fuel Tops 1-Day Volume of $122.28 Million (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $2.12 billion and approximately $122.28 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.73 or 0.00242516 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017190 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007547 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,255.96 or 0.03833192 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.35 or 0.00053262 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel (CRYPTO:TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,268,689,600 coins. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

