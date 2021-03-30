Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 40.6% from the February 28th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 503,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

TRI stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.63. 421,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,378. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $63.09 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.19.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRI. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 16,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 57,893 shares during the period. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRI. National Bank Financial raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.83.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

