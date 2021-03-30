Thor Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.41 (NYSE:THO)

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 16th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st.

Thor Industries has raised its dividend by 15.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Thor Industries has a payout ratio of 17.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Thor Industries to earn $8.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

NYSE:THO opened at $131.70 on Tuesday. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 2.42.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Thor Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Wedbush upped their price target on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

In other Thor Industries news, Director J Allen Kosowsky sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $534,771.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 49,764 shares in the company, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

