Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $334.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report sales of $334.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.30 million and the highest is $342.30 million. Titan Machinery posted sales of $310.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TITN shares. TheStreet upgraded Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ TITN traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,700. Titan Machinery has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $563.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $19.70.

In related news, COO Bryan J. Knutson sold 4,500 shares of Titan Machinery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,869.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Christianson sold 13,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $294,789.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,046,929.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,640 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,942 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 202,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 25.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 33,369 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

