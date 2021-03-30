Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 92 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.37, for a total transaction of $1,716,425.64. Insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock valued at $23,699,496 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $240.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.51 and a 12-month high of $300.91. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $249.72 and its 200-day moving average is $238.90.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $970.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.75.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.