Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $250,000 in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MLCO opened at $19.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 45.84% and a negative net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MLCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

