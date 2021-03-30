Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Makes New Investment in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 4,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 84,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter worth $328,000. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 876,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,797,000 after purchasing an additional 89,197 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total value of $605,044.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.89, for a total transaction of $359,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719 over the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $46.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.95 and its 200 day moving average is $45.44. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.29 and a 12 month high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

