Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases Shares of 1,679 Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.58.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.
About Sempra Energy
Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.
