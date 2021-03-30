Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 689.7% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director George Munoz sold 8,694 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $1,358,785.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,253,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,571,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,694 shares of company stock valued at $9,915,685 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.90.

MAR stock opened at $144.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 272.84 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.44 and a 200 day moving average of $122.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $159.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

