Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tosoh Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSCF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 341,200 shares, an increase of 196.7% from the February 28th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

TOSCF opened at $16.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day moving average of $16.76. Tosoh has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tosoh from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th.

Tosoh Corporation manufactures and sells basic chemicals, petrochemicals, specialty products, and fine chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petrochemical, Chlor-Alkali, Specialty, and Engineering. The company provides materials, including battery, fabricated quartzware, silica glass, thin film depositions, zeolites for catalysts and molecular sieves, zirconia injection mold components and compounds, zirconia grinding and dispersion media, and zirconia fine beads and powders.

