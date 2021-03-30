TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $319.17 Million Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,258,131 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 4,624,255 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.5% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $319,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Uber Technologies by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uber Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.83. 149,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,660,283. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.82.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.28.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

