TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Sells 253,486 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 60.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 162,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,486 shares during the quarter. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $12,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 233.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 60.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HLNE traded up $1.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. The stock had a trading volume of 992 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,227. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $76.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17 and a beta of 0.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.30. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The company had revenue of $84.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.313 per share. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In related news, major shareholder Oakville Number 2 Trust sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $6,552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 635,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,474,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 19,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.36, for a total transaction of $1,681,243.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,977,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.