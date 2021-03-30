Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF)

ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,554 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,191% compared to the typical volume of 108 call options.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Financials stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort Financials (NYSEARCA:SKF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.90% of ProShares UltraShort Financials at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Financials stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.99. 14 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,916. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. ProShares UltraShort Financials has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $44.84.

ProShares UltraShort Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States-domiciled international banks; full line, life and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as Federal National Mortgage Association, credit card issuers and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers, including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers, and publicly traded stock exchanges.

