TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Sold by WMS Partners LLC

WMS Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,677,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in TransDigm Group by 939.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 273,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,149,000 after purchasing an additional 246,937 shares during the period. Meritage Group LP grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 661,935 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $409,638,000 after acquiring an additional 157,374 shares during the period. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $772.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransDigm Group from $647.00 to $663.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $4.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $583.92. 2,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,496. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $260.00 and a 52-week high of $626.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $592.96 and a 200-day moving average of $562.65.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.40. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.51, for a total value of $6,767,865.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,700 shares of company stock worth $46,504,136. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

