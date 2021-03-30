TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Price Target Raised to $49.00

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Cowen from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

TMDX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $16.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of TMDX opened at $39.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -28.45 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 11.31, a quick ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.37. TransMedics Group has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $49.50.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 131.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John F. Carey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 35,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $1,182,886.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,632,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,872,890. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 81,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. 76.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

