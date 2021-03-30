TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 (NASDAQ:TANNI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decrease of 42.5% from the February 28th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of TANNI opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.99. TravelCenters of America LLC SR NT 8.25%2028 has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

