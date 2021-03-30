Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $6,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trimble from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.76. The company had a trading volume of 72,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,063. Trimble Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $77.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,315,037.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to improve or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and an integrated workplace management software.

