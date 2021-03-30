Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TCOM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, New Street Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.64.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.70 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.11. Trip.com Group has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Trip.com Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,223,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,987,000 after acquiring an additional 41,344 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at $228,959,000.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.