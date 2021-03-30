Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.75.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Triumph Group in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

TGI stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $963.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 3.23. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $4.36 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.00.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Triumph Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Triumph Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,463,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,382,000 after acquiring an additional 76,501 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Triumph Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 540,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after acquiring an additional 104,915 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter worth about $543,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 299.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 698,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 98.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 64,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 32,126 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

