Truist Financial Corp Has $146.48 Million Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 292,880 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 38,181 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.06% of Adobe worth $146,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total value of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,558 shares of company stock valued at $52,990,341 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $539.68.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.61 on Tuesday, hitting $466.71. 172,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,911,672. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $463.96 and a 200-day moving average of $476.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.71 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.