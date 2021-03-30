Truist Financial Corp Has $350.28 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,811,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,668 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 0.7% of Truist Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $350,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

IJR traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $107.59. 179,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,507,912. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average is $90.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $50.03 and a 12 month high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

