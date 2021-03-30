Truist Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,679 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Truist Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $426,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,037.34, for a total value of $5,235,963.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at $54,411,239.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,917 shares of company stock worth $25,903,585 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 price target (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

NASDAQ GOOG traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,053.59. 43,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,937. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,079.81 and a 52 week high of $2,152.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,072.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,791.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

