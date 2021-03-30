Truist Securiti Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WGO. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.87.

NYSE WGO opened at $73.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $25.55 and a 52 week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.95%.

In other news, Director William C. Fisher sold 2,947 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total value of $190,287.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,784.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $666,507.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,661.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,299 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,109 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

