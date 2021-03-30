Trust Co of Kansas Sells 2,196 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Trust Co of Kansas trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.2% of Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 123,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,453,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $766,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 55.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

In other news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Also, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.84. 67,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,724,191. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $88.35 and a one year high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $146.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 161.20%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

