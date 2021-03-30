Trustco Bank Corp N Y Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 1.4% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $392,561.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

CSCO traded down $1.19 on Tuesday, reaching $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 679,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,639,496. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.94. The stock has a market cap of $216.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

