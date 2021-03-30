Trustco Bank Corp N Y Purchases Shares of 30,068 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y acquired a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank of Raymore boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 384,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,334,000 after acquiring an additional 44,964 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 284,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 95,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 63,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 319.5% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 44,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. 58.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.91. 428,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,816,437. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $23.36 and a 12 month high of $41.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.14.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

