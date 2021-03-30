Trustco Bank Corp N Y Raises Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Trustco Bank Corp N Y boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,155 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,578 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.3% of Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.29. 288,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,982,559. The company has a market cap of $241.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.12. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $61.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

